Next steps on the rebuild of Grand Junction High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday night the school board met to discuss the design plans for the new Grand Junction High School. This is following the passing of Ballot issue 4B last November which increases taxes to fund a $115 million bond that would replace the current Grand Junction High School.

The architect design team has been chosen as a duo, Blythe group and DLR. They got to work right away advancing the design into development. Colleen Kaneda is with DPM, which is the owners rep for the project.

“When we get to this milestone of design development our general contractor FCI constructors will do a full estimate of everything that is in those documents so we can make sure we’re tracking on the budget that was proposed for the bond measure,” said Kaneda. “We are very close to wrapping up design development with those documents coming out from the architect next Monday,” said Kaneda. “That is truly to set the location of the building, where the programs are gonna go within the building, how large the building’s going to be, and generally where all the areas, the parking lots, sports fields eventually will sit once the Grand Junction High School is abided and demolished.”

It was decided that the academic areas will be three stories connected through a commons area for performing arts and athletics. The thought behind this was to save cost on footprint and make it so the academic areas could be closed off so the other areas can be used by the community.

“We know we’re in an escalating construction cost environment and as we’ve been working through the design we’ve been really cognizant to work with the design team and the contractor to stay within parameters of the size of the building. Because if we make the building a lot bigger we know that’s gonna cost a lot more money. So we’ve been very meticulous about bringing back some square footage out of the program that would cost money but not give up student programing spaces.”

The existing school sits on the right of where the new high school will go, and the current track will remain where it is. The team says they will start the groundbreaking where the current sports fields are now. The entire school will be around 250 thousand square feet. The team is aiming for a groundbreaking in late May or early June. Construction will take about two years with students moving into the new facility in Fall of 2024.

When the old school is empty they will then demolish it and build the new sports fields and parking lots where the current high school stands now. They’re aiming for a total completion date of Spring 2025.

”We’ve appreciated the support from the district staff and the board. The team has all been working really well together in trying to deliver the best product we can and the best school we can for the students of Grand Junction High School.”

