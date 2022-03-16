Palisade municipal election ballots to be mailed this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The municipal elections are coming up in a few weeks. The Town of Palisade began to mail out its ballots to registered voters this week.

The ballots must be filled out and handed in by Election Day, April 5, at 7:00 p.m.

There are seven candidates up for three trustee seat openings, including Jamie Somerville, Alex Sparks, Kris Frazier, David William Valberg Edwards, Joshua Johnson, Stan Harbaugh, and Nicole Maxwell.

There are two drop-off locations: Palisade Town Hall, located at 175 E. Third St., and Veteran’s Memorial Community Center at 120 Eighth St.

