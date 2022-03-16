Advertisement

Palisade municipal election ballots to be mailed this week

Town of Palisade
Town of Palisade((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The municipal elections are coming up in a few weeks. The Town of Palisade began to mail out its ballots to registered voters this week.

The ballots must be filled out and handed in by Election Day, April 5, at 7:00 p.m.

There are seven candidates up for three trustee seat openings, including Jamie Somerville, Alex Sparks, Kris Frazier, David William Valberg Edwards, Joshua Johnson, Stan Harbaugh, and Nicole Maxwell.

There are two drop-off locations: Palisade Town Hall, located at 175 E. Third St., and Veteran’s Memorial Community Center at 120 Eighth St.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting identified
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders
Possible arsonist
Possible arsonist in Grand Junction

Latest News

Taylor Elementary School in Palisade had a ribbon cutting for their new book vending machine.
Taylor Elementary School unveils book vending machine
Upcoming Montrose municipal election
Here’s what you need to know about Fruita’s municipal election
Harriet
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Harriet’