Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Harriet’

By Erin Crooks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our pet of the week, Harriet! This four-year-old black kitty came to Roice-Hurst two weeks ago. She’s an absolute sweetheart who loves her humans. The shelter staff say she does well with other cats in the home and is friendly towards children.

If you’re interested in adopting Harriet, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

