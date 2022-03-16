Advertisement

Upcoming Montrose municipal election

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Mar. 16, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Municipal Election ballots have been mailed out during the week of March 14.

There are four open city council seats for districts I, II, III, and At-Large on the ballot.

The candidates are as follows,

  • District I
    • Douglas W. Glaspell
    • Paul Arbogast
  • District II
    • Anthony Russo
    • Ed Ulibarri
  • District III
    • J. David Reed
  • At-Large
    • Barbara Bynum

Voters can vote for each position and question regardless of which district the voters reside in.

Ballots can be dropped off at three of the designated drop boxes. They are located inside the City Hall lobby, outside the old Montrose County courthouse building at 320 S. First St., or inside the Montrose County Clerk’s Elections Office.

If any voter does not receive a ballot by March 31 or needs a replacement, contact the city clerk at 970-240-1430 or cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org.

Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 5.

The unofficial election results will be posted on the city’s website around 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, visit cityofmontrose.org.

