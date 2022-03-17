Advertisement

Athletes of the Week: Colorado Mesa athletics

CMU is aiming to fully fund all athletic scholarships by 2025
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The CMU athletic department announced Tuesday a new initiative to fully fund all athletic scholarships. Colorado Mesa aims to raise $1 million by the school’s 100th birthday in 2025.

As CMU reaches its century mark, it is also reaching a new peak for Maverick sports. Colorado Mesa consistently produces some of the best Division II athletes in the country, but this athletic department is ready to take that success even further.

The new goal? Win national championships. Fully funding athletic scholarships is another important step towards that goal.

“We are the only Division II institution that had all 8 winter programs compete at the national level,” says CMU Director of Athletics Bryan Rooks. “We want 3.5 GPAs in the classroom and we also want championships. How do you accomplish that? By giving back to those student athletes to attract the good ones to come to this institution.”

Rooks will oversee the new initiative, transitioning from athletic director to a brand new position, perfectly suited for someone who’s made decades of connections for CMU athletics.

“Mr. Rooks has served here as a student athlete,” explained Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall. “Brian bleeds maroon, he’s been here for 30 years, and he and his family have made a significant investment. I’m really excited to announce that Brian is going to be leading this effort as CMU Director of Athletic Giving.”

The search for a new athletic director is already underway.

Colorado Mesa has 21 conference championships in just the last 5 years. They’ve become the gold standard in the RMAC, but this new effort is about competing nationally, and winning.

“Some people say we’re on the heels of those national championship caliber programs,” Rooks told us. “I’ve stated multiple times, we’re not on the heels — we’re one of them.”

