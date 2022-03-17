Advertisement

City Council further discusses Riverfront at Dos Rios development

By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council is getting a closer look at the proposed Riverfront at Dos Rios development.

Recently, the project developers announced plans for several food vendors, a coffee shop, a brewery, townhomes, duplexes, and apartments.

The area will be less “car-centric” and more pedestrian-friendly. But creating a space for vehicles was discussed at the City Council meeting on Wednesday night.

“I think one of the evolutions of Grand Junction and a balancing act is creating more of an urban environment,” said Kevin Riegler, co-owner of May Riegler Properties. “I don’t want to overuse urban like NYC, but there certainly is the Grand Junction, Western Slope version of that. But what that means is biking and walking and people.”

There are already over 200 street parking spots along the new streets.

The vision, in the end, is an urban-like experience in Grand Junction.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor damage to roadway
Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime of the week: Help identify suspect wanted for indecent exposure
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car

Latest News

Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
The Grand Junction City Council getting a closer look at the proposed Riverfront at Dos Rios...
DOS RIOS DEVELOPMENT
A Grand Junction school is celebrating a major feat in a unique way.
A Grand Junction school is celebrating a major feat in a unique way.
A Grand Junction school is celebrating a major feat in a unique way.
Students read more than 2K hours for school fundraiser