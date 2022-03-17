Crime of the week: Help identify suspect wanted for indecent exposure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On March 2, at around 11:20 a.m., inside a Domino’s Pizza located at 904 North Avenue, a male suspect fondled himself outside his pants while staring at two female teenagers.

The suspect is described as a white male, over 40 years old and 5′10″ to 6′ tall. He wore glasses, a gray t-shirt and sweatpants, and a white beanie.

This is the second reported incident involving the same suspect.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, location, or identity, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 214-7867 or on the mobile device app, P3tips.

For more information, visit 241stop.com.

