High school students bring monster drawings to life

Grand Junction High School's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Students(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students from Grand Junction High School have brought monsters to life based on drawings some local preschoolers made.

A few weeks ago, students from the Family Career and Community Leaders of America program visited preschoolers at Creative Avenues and read them a story about monsters.

The children then took time to draw and color their own versions of monsters.

The fashion design students at GJHS took those drawings back with them and made stuffed monster toys based on each of those drawings.

The students spent the last couple of weeks making the monsters and then returned to Creative Avenues today and presented the preschoolers with their stuffed monsters.

Students involved with the project say it was all part of a bigger project they plan to take to Denver next month for a state competition.

