GJ Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke announces retirement after 32 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Diane Schwenke is retiring.

Schwenke announced her retirement Thursday morning to the chamber board and staff after almost 32 years at the helm.

She says the chamber is well-positioned to handle the change after coming through the pandemic stronger than ever.

Schwenke says she has witnessed many changes in the Grand Valley over the years.

“There have been these ups and downs, but the thing that has been really incredible for me is that every time we’ve come out of those as a community, we’ve been stronger, we’ve built back stronger, and we’ve become more resilient, more diversified, and that’s just been really gratifying to watch,” said Schwenke.

During her tenure, two of the programs she’s most proud of include the Leadership Mesa County Program, which celebrates its 30th year next year, and the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, which teaches students how to start and run a small business.

Schwenke says she plans to stay on until the new person is in place to ensure a smooth transition.

She says she plans to travel and spend more time with her family in retirement.

