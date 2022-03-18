GJFD responds to vehicle on fire in gas station parking lot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a call regarding an SUV on fire at 29 Rd. and Patterson in the Lucky Gas Station parking lot shortly before 7:00 p.m.

According to officers on the scene, there are no reported injuries.

The fire is attributed to an issue with the fuel pump on the vehicle.

Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado State Patrol were also on scene.

