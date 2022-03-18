GJPD reports AT&T customers facing issues placing non-emergency calls

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a Facebook post, the Grand Junction Police Department states AT&T customers are facing issues when calling the non-emergency line.

According to GJPD, they are working with AT&T and the internal I.T. department to fix the issue.

The department says if you need non-emergency services, call 9-1-1, and police reports can be filed online if they meet the following criteria:

It is not an emergency

It does not involve a violent crime

The incident occurred within the city limits of Grand Junction

