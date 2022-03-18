Montrose County awarded $7 million toward courthouse renovation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The historic courthouse in Montrose County has been awarded $7.725 million that will go toward the renovation.

According to the press release, Senator John Hickenlooper requested financing for projects throughout Colorado via the congressionally directed spending process.

“Accessible courthouses are critical to ensuring quality. This is vital infrastructure for Western Colorado,” said U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper.

The county received a construction cost estimate of $13.1 million in Feb. 2020.

