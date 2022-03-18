Sheriff’s office needs help identifying two suspects involved in burglary and thefts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a burglary and thefts in the Glade Park area.

MCSO says the individuals broke into a cabin located near JS Rd. and S. 18 Rd. between Feb. 11 and 13.

The suspects were driving a white 2016-2020 Chevy Silverado truck.

MCSO needs help identifying two suspects. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about the individuals or crime, submit a tip or call 970-242-6707.

