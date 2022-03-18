Advertisement

VA Western Colorado Health Care System holds art award ceremony

Veteran Creative Arts Festival Medal Ceremony
Veteran Creative Arts Festival Medal Ceremony(VA Western Colorado Health Care System)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System held an award ceremony for the veterans who participated in the local 2021 Veteran Creative Arts Festival on Thursday morning.

According to the press release, 38 veterans competed in an array of categories, including music, visual arts, creative writing, drama, and dance.

Twenty-four veterans who won at the local show had the opportunity to have their artwork judged at the national level. Nine local veterans received a total of 13 medals.

The press release states VA medical facilities offer creative arts into their therapy programs to assist the rehabilitation goals for veterans, and the competition highlights the recovery made through the program.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor damage to roadway
Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime of the week: Help identify suspect wanted for indecent exposure
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Eureka Mcconnell Science Museum
Eureka McConnell Science Museum hosts science fair
First St. and Grand Avenue
Road work to resume at First St. and Grand Avenue
Vehicle on fire
GJFD responds to vehicle on fire in gas station parking lot
Diane Schwenke
GJ Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke announces retirement after 32 years