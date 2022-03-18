VA Western Colorado Health Care System holds art award ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System held an award ceremony for the veterans who participated in the local 2021 Veteran Creative Arts Festival on Thursday morning.

According to the press release, 38 veterans competed in an array of categories, including music, visual arts, creative writing, drama, and dance.

Twenty-four veterans who won at the local show had the opportunity to have their artwork judged at the national level. Nine local veterans received a total of 13 medals.

The press release states VA medical facilities offer creative arts into their therapy programs to assist the rehabilitation goals for veterans, and the competition highlights the recovery made through the program.

