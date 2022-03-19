Advertisement

Local elementary school raises $1,700 for nonprofit in honor of service dog

Ruby, a service dog, that worked at the school.
Ruby, a service dog, that worked at the school.
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students and staff at Broadway Elementary School celebrated the life of a special service dog, Ruby, by donating to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

After fundraising all week, they raised more than $1,700, and because the school surpassed their goal, the principal and other staff members agreed to get pied in the face today.

This is all in honor of Ruby, that worked at the school.

“We wanted to honor Ruby because she would help out a lot,” said Lily, a fifth-grader. “We wanted to raise money for her. “[She] and Ms. Mooreland would take kids from each classroom, and they would read together and do fun activities.”

When Ruby died, her owner said a good way to celebrate Ruby’s life would be through a donation to a worthy cause.

