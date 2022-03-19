Advertisement

Telluride Man Dies in Avalanche
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Facebook post, on Thursday, a 29-year-old died in an avalanche in the Poverty Gulch area south of Trout Lake.

SMCH states the Telluride Helitrax, a local heli-ski outfitter, was flying in the Trout Lake area when the crew noticed what appeared to be evidence of a fresh avalanche and a single set of tracks going into the slide area but none coming out.

The sheriff’s office was contacted, and a search and rescue mission was launched while the helicopter started an aerial beacon search.

Helitrax detected a signal, and the crew landed the heli-ski outfitter and located the victim buried in the debris.

Search and rescue members helped in recovering the body.

The man was identified as Devin Overton of Telluride.

