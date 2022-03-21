‘MeatOut Day’ or ‘Meat In Day’?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed a declaration proclaiming March 20 as “MeatOut Day” to encourage Coloradans to try a plant-based diet.

The governor noted in his proclamation that plant-based diets better protect the environment and that more people cutting meat consumption lessens animal cruelty. In opposition to the day, agriculture industries, restaurants, butcher shops, grocery stores, and local organizers declared the day as “Meat In Day” to celebrate the farming and ranching industries and promote meat production and consumption benefits.

Local cow rancher Janie Vanwinkle of Vanwinkle Ranch said the proclamation to have a day without meat was disappointing, “It’s a message that there is something wrong about eating meat. We’ve seen this groundswell of support that people don’t see something wrong with eating meat.”

Vanwinkle stated they’ve looked at this day as an opportunity to spread the message of what beef production brings to the community.

“But I think it turned into something very positive for our livestock producers. Our livestock producers said we make contributions to our society.”

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, cattle is the largest agriculture segment and contributes nearly 4 billion in annual cash.

Stacy Grunow, an owner of Plenty of Goodness, a local restaurant that offers an array of cuisines for both nonvegans and vegans, stated “MeatOut Day” is an interesting concept.

“I think it’s great,” added Grunow. “I think it’s a great thing to do. I think it’s very tasty and very healthy.”

According to Mayo Clinic, a plant-based diet can lower cholesterol, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and chronic heart disease.

Grunow shared it’s ultimately up to the individual, “I think there is a lot of health benefits to eating plant-based foods, and that is in the science. I think it’s important to look at that. We support both sides. I also eat vegan food, but I eat meat, also, and we support both as a whole.”

