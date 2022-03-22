Great Outdoors Colorado awards grant for Clifton Community Commons plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Great Outdoors Colorado, also known as GOCO, is giving Mesa County $147,300 in grant money. This is for a project called the Clifton Community Commons plan with the purpose to support conservation and recreation.

Community partners are trying to connect and improve existing school yards and neighborhood parks in Clifton. and expand open spaces. This would be in the areas adjacent to the riverfront trail in Clifton in between Rocky Mountain Elementary and the Colorado River. Community partners are also trying to improve access to the river by expanding the riverfront trail across the Grand Valley.

“The aspects that stood out about this grant in particular were the community centered natures of the project,” said GOCO Regional Program Officer Katie Smith. “As well as the potential opportunities for access to outdoors for the Clifton community.”

Through the Clifton Community Commons plan, Mesa County and community partners will evaluate how to connect and enhance existing schoolyards and neighborhood parks, explore improved access to the Colorado Riverfront and identify opportunities for expanding and improving Clifton-area open spaces.

“This plan is looking at how do we connect the good things that already exist out there,” said Mesa County Public Health Senior Community Health Planner Sarah Johnson. “There’s some potential. Some school yards, obviously the riverfront trail as it exists now, and between there there’s spaces that can really enhance and connect all of those things. So people who live in those neighborhoods have safe routes to get to the places where they want to gather and recreate.”

Its not just about connecting the areas and trails. Johnson goes on to say it’s about improving the existing spaces to better meet the needs and desires of the community. Such as current park spaces that lack the amenities community members want.

“When people have close to home opportunities to be outside and recreate, be healthy, and make connections, we know those spaces get used well and people feel like more of a community,” said Johnson.

This stems from Mesa County Public Health’s community transformation project.

“Opportunities for kids to get to where they want to go without having to be transported in a car to be safe,” said Johnson. “Those trails and sidewalks and opportunities to walk or ride your bike to places is really important to keep kids in a neighborhood safe.”

They would also be looking at land acquisition for more space to recreate.

“But also looking at renovation and expansion of playground and play spaces at existing school yards but also Rocky Mountain Elementary park,” said Smith.

Smith went on to say what really resonated with reviewers and why this plan was picked to be funded by GOCO is that it aligns with the company’s values.

“The access of Rocky Mountain Elementary and other residents and communities in Clifton to the riverfront trail,” said Smith. “The aspect of building onto the riverfront trail to make the grand valley floor connected.”

Part of the plan is potentially connecting the riverfront trail from Clifton to Palisade. So it would run all the way from Fruita, through Grand Junction and Clifton, all the way to Palisade.

