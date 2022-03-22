Advertisement

Police officers cleared in shooting investigation

BB pistol found in Matteson’s car after officer involved shooting.
BB pistol found in Matteson’s car after officer involved shooting.(Twenty-First Judicial District Attorney’s Office)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to a letter from the District Attorney’s office, no charges will be filed against the police officers that shot a man in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot in 2021.

Investigators found that Grand Junction Police Department officers were acting in self-defense and defense of each other in the shooting of Marc Matteson on June 10, 2021, according to the DA’s office. Matteson was charged with assault on a peace officer, felony menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and violation of bail bond conditions. Matteson has been sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections for 14 years plus parole, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators say it all started at Rocket Park on 26th Street in Grand Junction on June 10, 2021, when officers were called to the park for a wanted subject, Marc Matteson. When police tried to arrest him, officers say he resisted and attacked two of the officers. Matteson ran from the police officers and then drove to the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot where the shooting happened.

When officers surrounded Matteson in his car in the parking lot, he dug through the stuff in his car and got out what looked like a gun to the three police officers that shot him. That gun turned out to be a BB pistol with an orange circular tip; it was found in Matteson’s car after the shooting, according to the letter from the DA’s office. Investigators found that Matteson raised the BB gun in a way that led police to believe they, or others, were in danger of Matteson shooting them.

