Veteran’s Resource Tour helping connect veterans to Amazon available services

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The V.A. Western Colorado Healthcare System held a resource tour as a means to help connect veterans from across the Western Slope to different services that are available to them.

“Help is out there in a lot of different ways with our community,” said Anthony Lee, a veteran’s service officer in Mesa County. “Western Colorado specifically has lots of community partners that work really well together. Anything it takes to help veterans we out there to help.”

The tour hosts a booths with a variety of services that veterans are able to utilize. Services such as healthcare enrollment, Honor Guard as well as arranging memorial services among others.

“The goal of this event is to connect veterans with benefits, services and care that they may be eligible due to their service to our great nation,” said Vickie Becoat, outreach coordinator for V.A. Western Colorado Healthcare System. “Our whole goal is to get out and make sure we’re going to the communities to talk to veterans about things that they may be eligible for to help them, where maybe before they might’ve been told they didn’t qualify for V.A. healthcare. But we want to let them to know hey come back, we need to check because things change the amount the income threshold changes. If they have a service connection or there is an opportunity for a service connection and we like to connect them with our local veterans service officer.”

The tour visits communities all across the Western Slope as well as parts of Wyoming as well as eastern Utah. In Mesa County for example, organizers host the tour at least annually of not biannually. Always with the goal of making it simpler to connect veterans to available resources through a one-stop-shop scenario. And for veterans who unable to make it to the tour visit, Becoat says they still want to help people to take advantage of resources.

“We are here for you. We are here to make sure that you know that there are services that you are eligible for. And if you aren’t eligible, we want to help you find a way to that eligibility and we can help you in a various amount of ways. But the big thing is please reach out. Let us connect you to all of the subject matter experts and if there is a way for you to eventually be eligible, then we want to make sure that happens.”

For more information about eligibility for veterans, please call the V.A. Western Colorado Healthcare System at 970-242-0731. Ask for eligibility or Vickie Becoat.

