Dispose of e-cigarettes and vapes at hazardous waste facility, says hazmat officials

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has a big favor to ask residents who vape-- that is, to dispose of their e-cigarettes at the Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility.

People may be in the habit of throwing them into a regular trash can, but this is not the proper way to dispose of vapes and e-cigarettes.

Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the environment, and batteries can cause fires.

“We understand that that seems like an easy option at the moment, but we’d prefer those batteries stay out of the trash,” said Teresa Nees, Mesa County hazmat manager. “That reduces fires out here, and the nicotine and other chemicals stay out of the waste stream, including the trash and our rivers.”

Vapes and e-cigarettes can be dropped off at the hazmat waste facility at 3071 Highway 50 in Grand Junction.

