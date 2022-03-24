Advertisement

Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart

Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart(Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities are looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a Walmart located at 2545 Rimrock Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9:45 a.m.

It is reported that two suspects, an elderly white male in a wheelchair and a white female, refused to stop for Asset Protection after the suspects stole merchandise and concealed it inside the man’s wheelchair.

Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart.
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart.(Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)

The individuals were spotted driving a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have any information about the suspects, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 247-78677 or on the P3tips app.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County

Latest News

Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Polis response to U.S. decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine
Mesa County Libraries Pop-Up Library
Pop-up library in Clifton
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County
Lewis Baker
Two Grand Junction men awarded by the Red Cross for saving another man’s life