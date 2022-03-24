Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities are looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a Walmart located at 2545 Rimrock Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9:45 a.m.
It is reported that two suspects, an elderly white male in a wheelchair and a white female, refused to stop for Asset Protection after the suspects stole merchandise and concealed it inside the man’s wheelchair.
The individuals were spotted driving a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.
If you have any information about the suspects, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 247-78677 or on the P3tips app.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.