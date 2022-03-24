Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities are looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a Walmart located at 2545 Rimrock Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9:45 a.m.

It is reported that two suspects, an elderly white male in a wheelchair and a white female, refused to stop for Asset Protection after the suspects stole merchandise and concealed it inside the man’s wheelchair.

Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart. (Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)

The individuals were spotted driving a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have any information about the suspects, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 247-78677 or on the P3tips app.

