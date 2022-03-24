Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to KUSA, a fire was reported at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned parts of the suite and third leveling seating.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Denver Fire Department states the sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment.

No injuries have been reported.

Empower Field at Mile High tweeted:

A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. The area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained.

The story is developing. We will update once more information becomes available.

Broncos stadium fire (Denver Fire Department)

