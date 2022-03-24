Advertisement

Montrose mayor urges residents to participate in water conservation challenge

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several mayors nationwide will participate in the 2022 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, including the City of Montrose Mayor Doug Glaspell.

The challenge will be held throughout April, organized by a non-profit community service campaign, the Wyland Foundation.

The challenge’s goal is to see which leaders can inspire and motivate their residents to help conserve the planet by using water efficiently, reducing pollution and saving energy.

“Every person, business, school, and household can make a difference when it comes to conserving water, an essential natural resource for all living things, and the City of Montrose is dedicated to implementing water conservation efforts and inspiring residents to join us in becoming better environmental stewards,” Glaspell said.

Montrose has participated in the challenge since 2012.

Mayor Glaspell urges the residents of Montrose to partake in the challenge to “raise awareness, curb excessive water use, and reduce the amount of hazardous waste entering watersheds and landfills.”

More than $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to residents across the nation who choose to patriciate in the challenge.

The online pledge is available at mywaterpledge.com.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County

Latest News

Broncos stadium fire
Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart
Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Polis response to U.S. decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine
Mesa County Libraries Pop-Up Library
Pop-up library in Clifton