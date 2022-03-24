Advertisement

Pop-up libray in Clifton

Mesa County Libraries Pop-Up Library
Mesa County Libraries Pop-Up Library((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Libraries is opening pop-up libraries around the Grand Valley.

The idea is to bring library services closer to people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit any of the branches in Mesa County.

On Wednesday, a pop-up library made an appearance at Rock Mountian Elemntray Park in Clifton.

“The reason we’re here at Rocky Mountain Elementary Park in Clifton is we are planning to build a new library in a field just next to the school,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager of Mesa County Libraries. “We are working with the county now, and we are hoping to break ground on that in June.”

There will be more pop-up libraries around Mesa County throughout the spring and summer.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
BB pistol found in Matteson’s car after officer involved shooting.
Police officers cleared in shooting investigation
Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary
Tina Peters in Denver
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters opposing Colorado Election Security Act
Fire Station #3
Grand Junction’s newest fire station is nearing completion

Latest News

Housing market up 25% in 2022
Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County
Lewis Baker
Two Grand Junction men awarded by the Red Cross for saving another man’s life
History Colorado selects the City of Montrose to receive $25,000 grant.
City of Montrose plans to purchase the former Wells Fargo Bank building
Police officers cleared in shooting investigation
Police officers cleared in shooting investigation