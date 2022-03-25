Advertisement

CPW encourages hunters to apply early to draw big-game license

CPW Northwest Region hosts 2022 Big Game Draw Class
CPW Northwest Region hosts 2022 Big Game Draw Class(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters to apply early to draw a big-game license.

CPW states when hunters apply prior to the deadline, technical difficulties can be avoided, like system slowdowns or inability to put in an application.

The deadline is April 5 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart
Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart
Broncos stadium fire
Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary

Latest News

Issues would change tax rate and dissolve sub district
Two issues added to the ballot for voters within the Redlands Fire District
Bitcoin ATM scams
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam involving cryptocurrency
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting traffic for the week of March 28
Grand Junction man arrested for sex crimes on a child.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes on a child