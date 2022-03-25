CPW: Fishing season is here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With spring here and the weather warming up, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the fishing season is here.

Colorado fishing licenses are now available. They can be purchased online, at any CPW office, select stores, and CPW’s app.

The license is valid from March 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.

“The fishing license goes to support hatcheries and stocking, so whether it’s ice fishing or summer fishing, we’re always stocking certain locations with fish that will thrive in those areas,” said Rachael Gonzales with CPW. “So, when you purchase your fishing license, the funding goes to do that.”

CPW stocks 90 million fish annually across the state.

Wildlife officials encourage people to check water conditions and any rules that might be in place for their favorite fishing spot before heading out.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.