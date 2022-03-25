Police officer involved in St. Mary’s shooting investigation will not face charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation of the officer-involved shooting at St. Mary’s Medical Center that occurred in June 2021.

According to a letter issued by the District Attorney’s Office, Cpl. Taylor Schreiner will not have charges filed against him, as he acted in self-defense and defense of others when Reginald Ray Hansen entered the medical center on June 25, 2021, and threatened to shoot medical staff.

Hansen’s goal was to kill Dr. Witwer for his pain management, which he detailed in a four-page letter that officials found on the scene. He stated that he was aware that his “actions were going to result in his death.”

The DA reported Hansen repeatedly told hospital staff he “is the threat,” refused to leave when confronted by hospital security, and didn’t surrender to Cpl. Schreiner, when he was told about 10 times to drop the weapon.

“Um, at that point I was in fear for my life. I - there’s not a question that if I didn’t take the shots at that point, he was going to start shooting at me and shoot me or shoot the security guard, or he was going to retreat back into the hospital and shoot other civilians that were still in the hospital,” said Cpl. Schreiner.

Cpl. Schreiner stated he took three rounds with his rifle at the subject.

“Cpl. Schreiner described that he fired until there was no longer a threat, which he believed to be three or four shots. He heard someone on the radio say ‘shots fired,’ and shortly thereafter heard someone say ‘PD behind you.’ Other officers appeared behind him at that point. He and other officers approached, secured the gun from Mr. Hansen and transferred Mr. Hansen to the Emergency Department across the street where he was pronounced dead,” outlined in the letter.

If Hansen had survived, he would have been charged with menacing several individuals and attempted premeditated first-degree murder, according to the DA’s office.

