Projects affecting traffic for the week of March 28

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of March 28.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is late June 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected
    • Anticipated completion date is late April 2022

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Minor traffic delays can be expected
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Waterline Construction of North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B (Ute Water)
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Highway 6 and G Road
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore (Xcel Energy)
    • Ridges Boulevard will be altering one-lane traffic between Mariposa Drive and Ridgeway Court
    • Expect delays during work hours
    • Alternate route advised
    • Anticipated completion and restoration date is April 8, 2022
  • North Avenue 28 1/2 Rd. to 29 Rd., Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
    • North Avenue will be one lane in each direction during work hours
    • 28 1/2 Rd. south of North Avenue will be closed this week
    • Intermittent lane closures on 29 Rd. at North Avenue, expect delays
  • Linden Avenue south of Highway 50, Utility Constriction (Private Development)
    • Due to unforeseen circumstances, Linden Avenue will be closed to through traffic this week
    • Please use 27 Rd. for school busses and parent drop-off to Dos Rios Elementary School
    • Additional flaggers and signage will be in place to help direct traffic

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

