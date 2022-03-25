Projects affecting traffic for the week of March 28
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of March 28.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is late June 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected
- Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Minor traffic delays can be expected
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- Waterline Construction of North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B (Ute Water)
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Highway 6 and G Road
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
- Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore (Xcel Energy)
- Ridges Boulevard will be altering one-lane traffic between Mariposa Drive and Ridgeway Court
- Expect delays during work hours
- Alternate route advised
- Anticipated completion and restoration date is April 8, 2022
- North Avenue 28 1/2 Rd. to 29 Rd., Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
- North Avenue will be one lane in each direction during work hours
- 28 1/2 Rd. south of North Avenue will be closed this week
- Intermittent lane closures on 29 Rd. at North Avenue, expect delays
- Linden Avenue south of Highway 50, Utility Constriction (Private Development)
- Due to unforeseen circumstances, Linden Avenue will be closed to through traffic this week
- Please use 27 Rd. for school busses and parent drop-off to Dos Rios Elementary School
- Additional flaggers and signage will be in place to help direct traffic
