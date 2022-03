GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our pet of the week, Oak! This four-year-old kitty was found outdoors in February. While Oak is blind he doesn’t let anything slow him down. He is a sweet loving boy who love his treats.

If you’re interested in adopting Oak, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

