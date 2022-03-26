ShareFest 2022 Weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - ShareFest is an annual weekend where volunteers help hundreds of elderly and disabled people with simple tasks. Tasks they cannot do themselves or afford to hire to have done.

The 15th Annual ShareFest Weekend will be on April 30 and May 1, 2022.

Over the weekend, volunteers will wash windows, get swamp coolers ready for the summer, rake and weed yards, etc.

Over the last 15 years, over 50 faith-based organizations have participated in ShareFest.

”We really focus on seniors and people with disabilities,” said ShareFest Coordinator Vicki McGee. “So that’s our focus on who we help, and that can’t afford to have it done either.”

The ability to submit a need for ShareFest 2022 is open now through April 18.

For more information, visit gjsharefest.com.

