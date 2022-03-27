Advertisement

Brush fire in Clifton Saturday afternoon

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the fire burned between the Colorado River and the Riverfront Trail.
Clifton brush fire
Clifton brush fire(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, Clifton Fire Protection District and the Central Orchard Mesa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three acre brush fire near the Clifton Nature Park.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the fire burned between the Colorado River and the Riverfront Trail. Officials say no homes were threatened and the riverfront trail was not impacted. The fire teams got the fire under control shortly after arrival. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

