CMU Maverick cycling event returns

Maverick Classic 2022
Maverick Classic 2022((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Maverick Classic 2022 cycling event returned this weekend, where several races took place, which included different categories ranging from beginners to more advanced cyclists.

The shortest race was 30 minutes, and the longest was 70 minutes long.

“I think it’s a great atmosphere, especially with the beer festival, starting right now,” said CMU Cycling Coach Patric Rostel. “I think condensing the racecourse from last year to between Colorado and Main helps a lot with the atmosphere with a lot more people being on the racecourse. It’s pretty great.”

The race included several students from Colorado Mesa University and other colleges from the surrounding area.

Another cycling event, the Road Race, will take place on March 28 at Purdy Mesa.

