Fight at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning

Ciara's Cantina fight
Ciara's Cantina fight(David Jones)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Sunday morning there was a fight reported in Downtown Grand Junction.

The fight broke out at Ciara’s Cantina on Main and 7th St. around 1:30 a.m.

The fight sent three people to the hospital by ambulance and multiple people were charged. The incident is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

