Grand Junction celebrates Cesar Chavez

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, the community gathered to celebrate a civil rights leader, Cesar Chavez, at the 7th Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration.

“Really, the idea is to promote unity within our community,” said Tracy Gallegos, an event organizer.

Gallegos believes Cesar Chavez represents unity, “We pick Cesar Chavez as the symbol of unity... because of his life and the life he lived for promoting equity for all humans, and particularly the farmworker community.”

Maria Perez Chavez, a volunteer with the Cesar Chavez Committee, said the annual celebration is an opportunity for the community to learn about Chavez’s legacy.

“He managed to speak up for others in need and managed to bring different people together from the Philippines to White, to Hispanic,” added Maria.

She said Chavez is an inspiration, “Cesar Chavez has been a huge inspiration for me and growing up. Just being an organizer and helping out the immigrant families and the migrant families, as well as giving power to those people who could never be heard.”

The event also strives to highlight the underserved communities in the valley.

“A lot of the missions we have are really around supporting our underserved community,” explained Gallegos.

Gallegos mentioned the public can provide support to these communities by donating to Child & Migrant Services, “All that food goes to Child and Migrant Services, and they are able to support the farmworkers throughout the year.”

The legacy of Cesar Chavez continues to live.

“Cesar Chavez is hardworking, [an] inspiration-- not only to his own people but all mankind,” exclaimed Chavez!

