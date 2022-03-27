House fire in Orchard Mesa Saturday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a house fire in Orchard Mesa located on West Park View Drive.

Our crew on scene said the back porch was engulfed in flames and spread into the kitchen area. Several dogs were inside but were all rescued. No injuries have been reported. The Grand Junction Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

