Mavericks softball walks it off
Ally Distler hit a walkoff home run in the 10th inning to beat Regis
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Saturday, March 26th:
RMAC Softball
Regis 7, Colorado Mesa 10 F/10 (Game one)
Regis 0, Colorado Mesa 11 (Game two)
Varsity Baseball
Severance 10, Palisade 0
Severance 11, Fruita Monument 15
NHL Hockey
Philadelphia 3, Avalanche 6
