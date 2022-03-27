Advertisement

Mavericks softball walks it off

Ally Distler hit a walkoff home run in the 10th inning to beat Regis
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Saturday, March 26th:

RMAC Softball

Regis 7, Colorado Mesa 10 F/10 (Game one)

Regis 0, Colorado Mesa 11 (Game two)

Varsity Baseball

Severance 10, Palisade 0

Severance 11, Fruita Monument 15

NHL Hockey

Philadelphia 3, Avalanche 6

