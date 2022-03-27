Reported shooting in Clifton Saturday evening
It occurred on the 1800 block of Jackson St. at a residence.
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday evening in Clifton. It occurred on the 1800 block of Jackson St. at a residence. One man is in the hospital following the shooting. The Mesa County Sheriffs Office is waiting on a search warrant to search the premises.
