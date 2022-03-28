Grand Junction resident celebrates 100th birthday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Phyllis Lewis celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on Sunday.

On March 27, 1922, Lewis was born in Ohio and raised in Silver Creek, New York, where she recalls having a fun childhood.

“We had a big Belgian Shepard that [my father] had got for us kids,” said Lewis. “It would pull us from our sled in the winter. We had a hill right by our house, so we got to ride the sled a lot.”

Phyllis moved to Colorado in 1940.

“[The] year, after I graduated. Almost a year. Pretty close because my brother was out there, and I wanted to come.”

Once Phyllis arrived in Colorado, she worked at her uncle’s music and stationery store.

Phyllis married Jake Lewis and lived in a log cabin in the La Sal Mountains.

In 1954, the couple bought a ranch on Piñon Mesa.

“My favorite thing about my mom is her courage, integrity, and no matter how hard things got like when my father passed away,” said Lana Mourning, Phyllis’ daughter. “When she has 37, and I was only 11. She held on and kept the ranch all these years for the whole family. Even though others may have intimated her, she had courage and fortitude to keep going even in the hard times.”

