Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Petee’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Petee!

Petee is a four-month-old Australian Cattle dog. Petee has lots of energy and plays well with children and other dogs. He is need of a good chew toy since he’s teething.

If you are interested in adopting Petee contact Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575.

