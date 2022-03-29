The importance of supporting local agriculture

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most people choose to go to major grocery outlets for their fruits, veggies, meats and grains. But what some may not realize is, there are local ways to get all those crops.

Supporting local farmers, growers and producers has many benefits. It helps boost the local economy by keeping those dollars here in the region. It reduces the carbon footprint by lessening the amount of shipping and transportation food has to go through to get to a grocery chain. It also allows for people to know where their food is coming from. Some may not realize they can get a variety of 70 vegetables and fruits, meats, spices, bread and other grains all locally.

”The food abundance in this valley has grown ten times in the last five years that I’ve seen and experienced as a grower and producer. And trying to create the platform for opportunity for local food.”>

Western Colorado Alliance is a grassroots platform that helps connect farmers, growers and distributors. For more information, visit: https://westerncoloradoalliance.org/campaigns/local-foods-agriculture

For more information on local farms in Mesa County, food pantries and to become a member or sign up for a farm share, visit https://www.gjfarmstead.com

