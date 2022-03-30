BLM to begin new fees for Rabbit Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Bureau of Land Management says it will begin implementing a camping permit program, which will include expanded amenity fees and newly developed campgrounds in the Rabbit Valley Area.

The B.L.M. says it’s in an effort to help maintain the area, keeping facilities clean and as well as allowing for repairs to be made as needed. The bureau also hopes the new fees will help with crowd management as it says the area continues to see more visitors annually. Right now, Rabbit Valley has four campgrounds with plans to build a fifth, with around 75 new campsites.

“The purpose of the fees is to maintain facilities that people rely on out there,” said Zach Kelley, Ground Planner, with the B.L.M. “There are several vault toilets out there that regularly need cleaning and stocking. There’s a lot of recreation facilities out there not limited to the campgrounds but also to include the trail systems that people go out there to utilize so it’ll maintain a lot of that.”

Once the new camping permits are in place, campers will no longer be able to get campsites on a first-come-first-serve basis. Rather campers will have to make reservations in advance. The new fees are expected late this year or early next spring. Campers can expect to pay $20 per night, per campsite with two vehicles, with each additional vehicle up to five at $10 per night.

The B.L.M. says it welcomes public comments on the plans implementation. Comments must be received or postmarked by June 28, 2022. Comments may be submitted by mail at Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office, Attn: Collin Ewing, 2815 H Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506, or email to cewing@blm.gov.

