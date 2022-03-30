Advertisement

Delta County to hold community meeting tonight

Delta County
Delta County(Delta County Facebook)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County will be hosting a meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Hall located at the Delta County Fairgrounds to discuss the Fairgrounds Master Plan.

According to the press release, the Fairgrounds Master Plan hasn’t been updated since 2010.

In 2021, District 3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz hosted three meetings in Hotchkiss, Delta and Cedaredge to identify the top priorities and receive feedback from the community for an updated fairgrounds plan.

Delta County, over the past two months, has been updating the plan.

The draft Fairgrounds Master Plan will be available for the public to review online on March 31.

