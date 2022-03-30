Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Petee'

Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week
Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Petee.
Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Petee.(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet the Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Petee!

Petee is a four-month-old Australian Cattle dog who loves to play. He is a friendly puppy who gets along with children and other dogs. He is in need of a good chew toy as he is teething right now.

If you are interested in adopting Petee contact 970-644-0575

