Local veterans hold memorial service for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Dozens of veterans from across the Western Slope gathered at the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruits to salute and pay tribute to the servicemen they served with during the Vietnam War.

The memorial was built in 2003 and has been used for memorial services ever since. This year’s service was the fifteenth time they’ve held the service for the Vietnam Veterans. Last year it was not held due to the pandemic. But the veterans who attended this year say it was good to be back to honor their comrades.

“It’s just to honor everybody that comes before us and after us,” said Art ‘Groady’ Edwards he joined the Navy in 1961 and served for 20 years.

“I was in Vietnam three or four different times with ships,” said Edward. “I was in country several times with the ships that i was on. I have all the greatest respect for the army and marines that were there.”

He now continues to honor his fellow veterans as part of the Patriot Guard Riders.

“It’s just a thing that we come out, mainly to honor the veterans, that are you know, not only the Vietnam veterans, but all veterans.”

One common theme among the veterans here, was the importance of service to the country. John Foreman, was a Navy chaplain with the third marine division during Vietnam.

“Many people don’t realize it, but the marines are part of the navy, they’re an awesome amphibious assault force and as a Navy chaplain I was assigned to serve with the marines in Vietnam,” said Foreman. “I received orders to join the third marine division in the summer of 1969 and I joined the third marine division in Vietnam and we were pulled out that fall and we went to Okinawa in japan for further service.”

Foreman continues to serve his community as the pastor for the United Methodist Church. He says the spirit of service is something we could all keep alive in our hearts.

“I think it’s good for all of us to remember that service to our nation is a very important part of life. President Reagan once said that there are a lot of people who wonder if they’ve really accomplished or contributed to anything in their lives,” said Foreman. “But veterans don’t have that question. Its answered for them through their service and it’s important for us to honor that.”

The service had a bugler playing taps, a bagpiper, a 21-gun salute, white doves released into the air and a wreath-laying and bell toll.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.