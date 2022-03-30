Advertisement

Rim Rock Elementary School unveils new mural

Rock Elementary School unveils new mural
Rock Elementary School unveils new mural((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rim Rock Elementary School revealed its new mural on Monday.

The mural depicts a lynx, the school mascot, climbing the Colorado National Monument.

Students and their families helped come up with the inspiration for the theme, and each grade level helped paint a panel of the mural.

“Basically, I turned each of these boards into a big coloring page, so they each had an outline of the part that that grade was supposed to do, so the kids could just go wild with coloring it in, essentially,” said Pavia Justinian, the artist.

The school got a Colorado Arts Partnership grant to create the mural, and it was funded by Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment for the Arts.

