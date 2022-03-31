Advertisement

New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports

Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans who do not consider themselves male or female will soon have a new option on their passports.

Starting April 11, citizens can use “X” as a gender marker, according to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He says this is an attempt to be “respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”

The official designation of the “X” marker is “unspecified or another gender identity.”

This is the first time a federal government agency has offered this sort of marker on an identity document.

The “X” option is expected to be available on other forms sometime in 2023.

President Joe Biden made the announcement Thursday as a part of commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say
Fees to help maintain recreation area
BLM to begin new fees for Rabbit Valley
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort has most successful season on record
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust
Redlands Roundabout Project seeking donations

Latest News

According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
Nearly 5,000% increase in seized fentanyl-laced pills in the US between 2018 and 2021, study says
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man tells jury: I never agreed to kidnap to Gov. Whitmer
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices