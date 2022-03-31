Advertisement

Rep. Lauren Boebert announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert announced she is spearheading the annual congressional art competition for Colorado’s third Congressional District.

All high school students in grades 9 through 12 in District three are eligible to participate. This includes high schools in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Eagle, Jackson, Routt, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Moffat, Pueblo, Huerfano, Costilla, Conejos, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Mineral, Saguache, Custer, La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, San Juan, Dolores, San Miguel and San Juan Counties.

The competition began in 1982 to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of high school students in particular congressional districts.

There are no theme requirements but artwork must be original and two-dimensional. Members from communities in the district will be selected to help judge the competition.

The winning artist will receive roundtrip tickets to attend a special national reception in Washington, D.C., and their artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

The due date is April 27 and the winner will be announced May 9.

”When deciding the artwork it is about creativity,” said Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. “I think a lot of it has to do with being captivated by the piece. I’m not an artist but certainly there are pieces that capture your attention. So we’re hoping to find something like that. I know there is so much talent in Colorado’s third district and its going to be great to have a little piece of Colorado right here in the U.S. Capitol.”

Students must mail or deliver their artwork to their respective Third Congressional District Regional Office in Grand Junction, Pueblo or Durango. For office locations, visit: https://boebert.house.gov/contact/offices

Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

  • Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
  • Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
  • Collages: must be two dimensional
  • Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
  • Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
  • Computer-generated art
  • Photographs

For questions, or to make in-person delivery arrangements, please call Naomi Dobbs at 970-317-6130.

If you would like more information on the annual Congressional District Art Competition please submit the following form: https://boebertforms.house.gov/forms/submitartwork

