Salvation Army of Grand Junction seeing a decline in donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Salvation Army of Grand Junction donation center has been in its new home for more than a month now. Overall, things are going well, but they’ve seen a decline in donations since the big move.

The move came in an effort to help better serve the community.

“A lot of our donors were saying that Clifton is a little bit too far,” said Jon-Mark Lamb, Youth Coordinator for the Salvation Army. “So we decided to move it over here so that we could accommodate that, as well as help our community a little bit better because now if someone needs a voucher, they can just walk next door. Our core building is right next door, so instead of having to drive across town, they can just walk across the street for their voucher.”

The new location is 1155 N. Fourth St. in Grand Junction.

Lamb says they believe much of the problem with getting donations stems from people not knowing where the donation center is located.

“That’s been our biggest thing, is we just have been working on getting the word out, and so that takes time,” said Lamb. “Because we moved just over a month ago. That has been our biggest struggle, is getting people to know.”

But with fewer donations, there are fewer things that can benefit someone in need.

“Because donations have been slow, we have less stuff on the floor,” added Lamb. “Our grand opening was a great success. We just haven’t had the stock, so it’s, that’s been the challenge.”

Lamb says they have plenty of clothes in the donation center, but their biggest need calls for household items such as dishes and random little electronics.

We often see the Salvation Army out collecting donations during the holidays. While that does help them in the mission, Lamb says there is a need all year round.

“We’re working throughout the year. We have all sorts of stuff going on,” said Lamb. “The thrift store is here to support that, and yeah, we’re always in need. There’s always something that could help us to further our mission here.”

Lamb said they’re always here and excited to take any donations they can get.

The donation center accepts donations Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

