Downtown Grand Junction kicks off 5th annual ‘Restaurant week’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today kicks off the 5th annual Downtown Grand Junction restaurant week. Which runs from April 1 through the 10th.

The purpose is to highlight the diverse food, drink and culture of downtown Grand Junction.

General Manager of both Rockslide Brewpub and Dream Cafe Brian Oliver explains what restaurant week means to him.

“For us it creates that great vibe of downtown and remind everybody that we have such a big community downtown,” said Oliver. “If you don’t spend time downtown it’s a good reminder of what kind of food we have locally and its a great culture summer kickoff time.”

Most restaurants either have a special restaurant week menu with items to try out specifically for the week, or specials from their regular menu they want to highlight.

Cafe Sol front of house employee Julia Wildman said what restaurant week means to her is really hyping up the food scene. As well as getting people out and about and excited about food in downtown Grand Junction. She says this year is very exciting as things are starting to look more normal following the pandemic.

“People are coming in droves. I think people are really excited to get back out and re-experience the food culture here,” said Wildman. “For me personally I am really loving making connections with new people and reconnecting with regulars we’ve had for years.”

She says part of that is creating options for all people. She said the owners at Cafe Sol think its very important to cater to many types of allergies and dietary restrictions.

“All our menu items are completely customizable,” said Wildman. “You can take things away, add things on. We think having a large variety of items that is customizable makes it so people who have a hard time finding something to eat while going out a lot easier and more accessible.”

Downtown Grand Junction event coordinator Kyra Seppie said whether someone is interested in breakfast, lunch, dinner, takeout, something sweet or even just drinks, there’s an option for everyone.

“Whether you’re looking for a night out with your sweetheart, going out with friends or taking the family out to eat,” said Seppie. “We have a restaurant for everyone.”

Pick up a restaurant week passport at any participating location to get started. When going to a location for food or drink, spend $10 or more to collect stamps in the passport before leaving each establishment. This will enter for a chance to win up to a $500 in gift certificates to participating eateries. Prizes vary depending on how many stamps there are by the end of the ten day event. But anywhere from one to nine will qualify.

For a list of all participating restaurants, visit: https://downtowngj.org/restaurantweek

Downtown Grand Junction’s restaurant week is sponsored by Alpine Bank with Shamrock food service warehouse as one of the supporting sponsors.

